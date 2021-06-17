Analysts Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $10.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK stock opened at $186.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.57. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

