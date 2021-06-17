Analysts Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to announce sales of $121.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.60 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $86.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $501.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.52 million to $504.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $584.76 million, with estimates ranging from $569.40 million to $599.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

NEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

NEO stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $61.57.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $17,411,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

