Analysts Expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.24). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $213,072. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLTX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 106,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,995. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.03. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.