Analysts Expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.24). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $213,072. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLTX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 106,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,995. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.03. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

