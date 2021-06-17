Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.68 Billion

Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce $8.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.78 billion and the lowest is $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $8.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.49 billion to $35.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $37.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.09 billion to $38.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $372.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.