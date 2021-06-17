Analysts Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $996.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Perrigo by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,606,000 after buying an additional 5,606,007 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 3,947.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after buying an additional 1,724,839 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $48,475,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Perrigo by 692.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after buying an additional 1,166,360 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $48,130,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

