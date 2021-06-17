Analysts Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.19 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will announce $11.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.75 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $13.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $49.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.27 billion to $51.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.20 billion to $45.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $371.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.31. The firm has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

