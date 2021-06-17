Analysts Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.23 Million

Brokerages predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report $378.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $384.36 million and the lowest is $362.50 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $362.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $183.44 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.