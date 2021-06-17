Analysts Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to post $221.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.99 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $181.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $885.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $909.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $921.77 million, with estimates ranging from $875.24 million to $994.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCTR. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,786,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 14.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

