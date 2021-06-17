Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 17th (AAV, ALA, ANCUF, ATD.B, BBTV, BIR, BNE, CAR.UN, CEU, CNQ)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 17th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.25 to C$5.50.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) was given a C$17.00 target price by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.25 to C$6.50.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.00 to C$3.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$68.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.30 to C$2.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$66.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $88.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$11.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.50 to C$2.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$19.50.

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) was given a C$4.00 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.50 to C$14.00.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $6.00 to $7.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$9.50 to C$13.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$11.50.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was given a C$58.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$22.00 to C$25.00.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) was given a C$6.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.50 to C$6.25.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$45.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$13.50.

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $14.00 to $17.50.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$4.25.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from $33.00 to $41.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$55.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$18.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$16.50.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$35.00.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.25 to C$8.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) was given a C$6.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.90 to C$1.00.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.60 to C$4.30. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €34.00 ($40.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering to C$33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$42.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$28.00 to C$33.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.75 to C$3.25.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$70.00 to C$77.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$14.00.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$10.00.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.50 to C$2.00.

