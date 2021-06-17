Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/16/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $215.00 to $217.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $260.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $260.00 to $245.00.

5/10/2021 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $245.00.

5/7/2021 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $204.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $235.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $224.00 to $215.00.

5/6/2021 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $224.00 to $215.00.

4/28/2021 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $218.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Etsy is benefiting from accelerating Marketplace and Services revenues. Solid momentum across active sellers and buyers remains a major positive. Further, the coronavirus-induced e-commerce boom and increasing mask sales are tailwinds. Furthermore, the company is witnessing solid traction among reactivated buyers, which is contributing well. Also, enhancements in search and discovery are driving its momentum among buyers. Moreover, robust Etsy ad program is also aiding seller base growth. Additionally, positive contributions from the Reverb acquisition are other positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, accelerating costs related to the shift to Offsite Ads and increasing marketing expenses are concerning. Further, intensifying e-commerce competition is a risk for Etsy’s market position.”

ETSY stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.58. 68,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,296. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Etsy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Etsy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

