Analyzing Karooooo (KARO) and The Competition

Karooooo (NASDAQ: KARO) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Karooooo to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Karooooo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karooooo 0 0 7 0 3.00 Karooooo Competitors 2161 11349 21201 607 2.57

Karooooo presently has a consensus price target of $47.08, suggesting a potential upside of 26.43%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 10.87%. Given Karooooo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Karooooo is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Karooooo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karooooo N/A N/A N/A Karooooo Competitors -39.93% -60.42% -3.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Karooooo and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Karooooo $139.59 million N/A 36.16 Karooooo Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 52.36

Karooooo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Karooooo. Karooooo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Karooooo beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

