ANGLE (LON:AGL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $117.06

Shares of ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.06 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 129.50 ($1.69). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.64), with a volume of 277,573 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.72. The company has a market capitalization of £270.91 million and a P/E ratio of -19.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.06.

About ANGLE (LON:AGL)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

