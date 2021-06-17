Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 151.40 ($1.98). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 147.40 ($1.93), with a volume of 338,690 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06. The stock has a market cap of £314.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.38%.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

