ankrETH (aEth) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, ankrETH has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ankrETH has a market cap of $68.45 million and $96,420.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ankrETH coin can currently be purchased for $2,333.91 or 0.06199053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00060983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00024875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.38 or 0.00765958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00084030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00042321 BTC.

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

