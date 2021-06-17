Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Anterix traded as high as $55.47 and last traded at $55.26, with a volume of 4019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.98.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATEX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In other Anterix news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859. 6.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Anterix by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Anterix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 5,176.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

