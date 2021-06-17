Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,134.29 ($14.82).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,424.50 ($18.61) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 881.60 ($11.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.04 billion and a PE ratio of 40.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,705.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

