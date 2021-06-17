Anyswap (ANY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $298,971.00

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00005777 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $40.75 million and $298,971.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

