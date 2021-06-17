Anyswap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $298,971.00 (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $40.75 million and $298,971.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00005777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00140359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00179817 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.19 or 0.00885657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,855.93 or 1.00024449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

