APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,580 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.05% of APA worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in APA by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in APA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

NASDAQ APA opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -376.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 4.93. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on APA in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.