Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,966,246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

AIV stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $569,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 311,500 shares of company stock worth $1,781,095 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

