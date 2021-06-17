Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Shares Down 1.2%

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 191.20 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 192.60 ($2.52). 629,370 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 572,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.55).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 198.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £943.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87.

About Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It avoids investments in third-party funds. It seeks to invest in sectors, such as technology and telecoms, services, healthcare, and consumer.

