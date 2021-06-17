APENFT (NFT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $165.90 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. APENFT has a market cap of $54.58 million and $165.90 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APENFT has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00060912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.22 or 0.00762946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00083581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042241 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

