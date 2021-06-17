APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Short Interest Up 24.6% in May

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 938,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.80. 23,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,065. APi Group has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.28 million. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on APG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

