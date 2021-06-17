AppCoins Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $18.75 million and approximately $514,364.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00060996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.18 or 0.00766790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00084262 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042661 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,146,946 coins and its circulating supply is 245,146,945 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.