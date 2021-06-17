Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by 72.7% over the last three years.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLE. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

