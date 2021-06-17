Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is WD Rutherford LLC’s Largest Position

WD Rutherford LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

