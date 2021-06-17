Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423,313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 570,715 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.16% of Applied Materials worth $190,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after buying an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.95. The stock had a trading volume of 49,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,532,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.