Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,705 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,573,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $136.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. ICAP upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

