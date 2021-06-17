Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Aptiv worth $622,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $154.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $73.36 and a 1-year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

