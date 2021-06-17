Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.
Several brokerages have issued reports on APTO. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.
APTO opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $300.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.81. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 290,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,775 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,976,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,000 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
