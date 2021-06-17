Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTO. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

APTO opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $300.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.81. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 290,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,775 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,976,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,000 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

