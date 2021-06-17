Aragon Court (ANJ) Market Cap Reaches $9.79 Million

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 28.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Aragon Court coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and $2,020.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aragon Court has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

