Arcblock Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Arcblock has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $12.24 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

