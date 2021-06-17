ArdCoin (ARDX) Market Cap Reaches $15.74 Million

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and approximately $62,679.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00060204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00025779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.37 or 0.00759663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00084014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042578 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

