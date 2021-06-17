Arepacoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $82.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $114,389.98 and $82.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,166,183 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

