Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,193 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Ares Management worth $43,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ares Management by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 36.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after buying an additional 115,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 26.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,153,000 after buying an additional 230,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

