Argon (ARGON) Price Hits $0.0787 on Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Argon has a market cap of $5.39 million and $301,531.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

