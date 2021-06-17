Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARNGF. Desjardins began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARNGF opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

