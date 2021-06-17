Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.06. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$3.01, with a volume of 2,594,874 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 target price on the stock. Laurentian lowered their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.95. The firm has a market cap of C$933.29 million and a P/E ratio of 13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$133.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

