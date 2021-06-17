Arion Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, Arion has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $48,042.05 and $35.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00058966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00141068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00179813 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.63 or 0.00911645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,876.16 or 1.00192256 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,123,569 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

