Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$39.00 to C$40.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aritzia traded as high as C$35.14 and last traded at C$34.97, with a volume of 193933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.43.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATZ. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

