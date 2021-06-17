Ark (ARK) Price Hits $1.08 on Top Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Ark has a total market cap of $140.38 million and $3.61 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002869 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,004,098 coins and its circulating supply is 129,883,201 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

