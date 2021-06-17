Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) PT Lowered to $50.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE APAM opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.90. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

