Aryacoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.28 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $16,040.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008198 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 452.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000117 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

