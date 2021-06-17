Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 355.33 ($4.64).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASCL. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 399.17 ($5.22) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 357.79. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

