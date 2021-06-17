ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $490,879.00

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a total market capitalization of $311.24 million and $490,879.00 worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD (BTMX) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00060814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.81 or 0.00762625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00083842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042155 BTC.

About ASD (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD (BTMX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD (BTMX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.