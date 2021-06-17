Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.
Shares of NYSE ASH traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.49. 9,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,219. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.53.
In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,246,000 after acquiring an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,318,000 after buying an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ashland Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,319,000 after buying an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 34,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after buying an additional 1,515,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,696,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.
About Ashland Global
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.