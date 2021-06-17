Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.49. 9,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,219. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.53.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,246,000 after acquiring an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,318,000 after buying an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ashland Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,319,000 after buying an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 34,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after buying an additional 1,515,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,696,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

