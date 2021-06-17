ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 813,700 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 635,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 944,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ASML opened at $699.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $655.96. ASML has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $710.97. The company has a market capitalization of $293.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ASML will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in ASML by 17.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $574,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.5% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

