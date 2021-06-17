ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169,990 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 1.9% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of ASML worth $438,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on ASML to $747.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $696.06. 17,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,263. The company has a 50 day moving average of $655.96. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $710.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

