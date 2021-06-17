Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.25

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APNHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

