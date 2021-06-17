Atheios Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $31,231.43 and $318.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 48.6% lower against the dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,040.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.16 or 0.06209663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $595.60 or 0.01565718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00437407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00144261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.62 or 0.00708775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.66 or 0.00430232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00368334 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 44,714,160 coins and its circulating supply is 41,054,332 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.